Transparency acknowledges govt’s anti-graft efforts: CM

Says TI report matter of pride for government, people;

orders action against illegal housing societies

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the recent report released by the Transparency International (TI) from Berlin has given the seal of the endorsement to the transparency policy of the current government and this report is the matter of pride not only for the government but also 200 million people of Pakistan.

He said the report has proved that the government has promoted transparency at every level and it is a matter of pleasure that Pakistan stands second after China with regard to decrease in corruption.

In a statement, the CM said the current report is the approval of the efforts of the Pakistan government to control corruption and whole credit for this achievement goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the report also proves that the efforts of the government to control corruption are fruitful.

According to the report of the Transparency International, Pakistan has improved nine degrees to 116th position out of 176 countries in the transparency perception index. The CM said the improvement is the result of the zero tolerance policy of the government against corruption.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review performance of LDA and progress on different public welfare projects.

The CM ordered indiscriminate action against illegal housing societies throughout the province and said action will be taken against those societies as did not provide basic facilities to its residents.

Director General Lahore Development Authority gave a briefing regarding performance of the institution. Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said provision of best services and relief to common man is basic responsibility of LDA and it should take effective and comprehensive steps for achieving this great objective.

healthcare: Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review strategy to ensure provision of best medical facilities at emergency wards of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said providing the best health facilities to people is his mission and all-out resources will be utilised to achieve this objective. He directed the authorities concerned to work on a war footing to improve the health facilities at THQs and DHQs and said well-educated and skilled human resources will be recruited to revamp the medical facilities at hospitals.

sports: Shahbaz Sharif has said the youth is an asset of Pakistan and the Punjab government has started revolutionary projects in various sectors to make the youth skillful and economically independent.

According to a handout, the CM expressed these views while addressing a meeting via video link at the Civil Secretariat.

German delegation: Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of German company Lahmeyer, Bernd Metzger, discussed the expansion of cooperation in energy sector in a meeting held on Wednesday. Shahbaz Sharif talked to the German delegation in German language and the delegation praised the proficiency of the CM in the German language.

Speaking on the occasion, members of German delegation said: “We are pleased to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government on the power projects.”

