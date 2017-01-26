Heavy rain, hailstorm add to chilly weather

LAHORE

Heavy to moderate rain accompanied by a brief hailstorm inundated several city localities on Wednesday while Met Office predicted that scattered rain will continue till today.

Black clouds covered the city skies early in the morning and finally lashed out freezing rain with brief hailstorm. The rain started around 11 AM and continued till 3 PM. Long-hour traffic jams were also reported on various city roads as rainwater remained stagnant.

Met Office said that 16mm rain at airport and 11mm rain in the city areas was recorded. The worst traffic jams were seen in the localities included Johar Town, Wapda Town, PIA Housing Colony, Model Town Link Road, Faisal Town, The Mall, Canal Bank Road, Raiwind Road, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Old Anarkali, Chouburji, Mozang, Bagh Gul Begum.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave was prevailing over the country and was expected to produce more rains/snowfall till today. MET Office predicted rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) at a number of places in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir, scattered places in South Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Sindh. It said heavy snowfall was likely in Chitral, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan and Hazara division. Intermittent heavy snowfall is also likely over Murree and Galliyat hills.

The rainfall was recorded in other cities; including Rawalakot (56 mm), Kotli (40mm), Muzaffarabad (29mm), Garhi Dupatta (16 mm), Kalam (29 mm), Balakot (22mm), Pattan (20mm), Parachinar (18mm), Dir (13mm), Kakul and Malamjabba (12mm), Saidu Sharif (11mm), Cherat (10mm), Chitral (9mm), Lower Dir and Risalpur (7mm), Mirkhani and DI Khan (5mm), Bannu and Kohat (4mm), Peshawar (2mm), Drosh (1mm), Kalat (30mm), Gawadar (25mm), Jiwani (23mm), Khuzdar (22mm), Panjgur (20mm), Quetta (17 mm), Barkhan (13mm), Dalbandin and Pasni (8mm), Sibbi (7mm), Lasbela (4mm), Nokkundi and Zhob (3mm), Murree (26mm), Islamabad (17mm) Golra (9mm), Bokra, Saidpur (8mm), Mangla (16 mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala15, Shamsabad 9mm), Sargodha (PAF 14, city 7mm), Jhelum (13 mm), Joharabad, MB Din and Chakwal (12mm), Bhakkar (10mm), Kamra (9mm), Noorpur Thal (8 mm), Mianwali and Jhang (7mm), Multan and Gujrat (5mm), Sialkot (A/P 4, Cantt 3mm), Layyah (4mm), Faisalabad, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Shorkot (2mm), T T Singh (1mm), Jacobabad (14 mm), Larkana, Moen Jo Daro and Rohri (1mm), Gilgit (2mm), Chilas and Bagrote (1mm).

0



0







Heavy rain, hailstorm add to chilly weather was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181725-Heavy-rain-hailstorm-add-to-chilly-weather/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Heavy rain, hailstorm add to chilly weather" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181725-Heavy-rain-hailstorm-add-to-chilly-weather.