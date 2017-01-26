Mayor inspects University Road construction work

Mayor Waseem Akhtar reviewed the ongoing reconstruction work of the University Road during a visit on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists, the mayor said, “We will ensure that new water and sewerage lines are installed to avoid water leakages once the construction is done.”

He said citizens of Karachi would soon see completion of development projects being carried out in the city.

“We must build this city with the same spirit with which we build our homes.”

Akhtar said it will be made sure that taxes collected from people were utilised on the development and progress of the city. “Projects worth billions of rupees should not be done without proper planning. The citizens of Karachi will themselves monitor these works."

Speaking on the issue of powers to local government bodies, he said the Supreme Court would be approached if powers were not given to local bodies’ representatives.

The mayor also announced that he would award an official medal to the firm which would install water and sewerage pipelines and construct the road properly.

The University Road is being reconstructed with a cost of Rs884 million; the work is being carried out with the funding of provincial government. It is scheduled to be completed by June this year. The mayor was accompanied by DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer along with chairman and vice chairman of UC 22, Abdus Salam Khan and Muhammed Ghous respectively, and other officials.

