In order to improve disaster management in the province, chief secretary Sindh, Rizwan Memon, stressed on the need to streamline relief and rescue services of all departments.

Presiding over a meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) KMC, Memon emphasised that publicity of such bodies was important so that people could benefit from them.

He also added that their framework should be improvised and the employees should be introduced to new workshops and trainings.

Speaking about the lack of coordination among organisations, he said all departments should be answerable to KMC’s commissioner, who in turn would inform the city commissioner and deputy commissioner’s offices about USAR’s functions.

Memon also recommended teams from USAR to conduct training session for PDMA to facilitate people in case of any emergency.

Rain measures

DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Naiyyer Raza has canceled leaves of staffers and has directed officials to take necessary measures in advance following the rain forecast by Met Office.

Reviewing arrangements for rain emergency, Raza along with other officials also visited areas of Shah Faisal, Malir, Model Colony, Korangi and Landhi.

He also directed the officials in all complaint cells in four zones of district Korangi to make sure that they were operational to address complaints lodged by people.

