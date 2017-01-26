‘Pro-Nawaz rally to be held in city on Jan 28’

A rally in support of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be organised in Karachi on January 28.

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League–N (PML–N) Senator Nihal Hashmi while talking to journalists at a party office on Wednesday.

Hashmi, who is also the Sindh PML–N secretary general, said the rally would be taken out from the Surjani Town to the Gurumandir area. “The rally will solely be dedicated to recognising the efforts made by the prime minister to improve lives of Karachi’s citizens.”

He said the federal government had also initiated a bus service project in Karachi to provide an adequate transport facility like it did in Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

The senator said the work on the Greenline Bus Service was being carried out at a faster pace and the project would be completed soon. “This is a gift for the people of Karachi from Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

Hashmi was of the view that those who raised hue and cry for a change should visit Multan and see that how the metro bus project had started facilitating people. “If such elements wanted to bring a change to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, they should consider Punjab as a role model for them.”

The senator said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan “needed psychiatric treatment”. He said Imran Khan was submitting bogus documents to the court.

He also said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardai was supposed to improve Sindh before visiting Punjab. “The prevailing situation in Karachi and the rest of the province suggest that the provincial government is nowhere.”

