Religious scholar shot dead in Jauhar attack

A Shia religious scholar was murdered in an attack in Gulistan-e-Jauhar late on Tuesday night.

Mohammad Kazim Abbas, son of known scholar Maulana Ali Karimi, was targeted behind a departmental store in Block 15 of the neighbourhood.

Abbas, who lived in a resident of Lines Area, taught people to recite the holy Quran at their homes and also gave lessons at various religious institutes of the city.

The victim was returning home when a motorcycle pillion passenger shot him in the back and escaped with his accomplice.

After being called to the scene, Station House Officer Niaz Panhwar of Jauhar Police Station said police took the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was pronounced dead. The victim suffered four bullet wounds to the backbone.

The police officer said they did not find any spent bullet shell from the crime scene and were waiting for the postmortem report that would show the kind of the weapon used in the murder.

Investigators said the murder seemed to be a target killing, but other motives would also be looked into. On Wednesday, the Shia Ulema Council and the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen protested over the murder at Numaish Chowrangi on MA Jinnah Road and in Orangi Town.

They showed concerns over the recent killing of people belonging to the Shia community in the city and demanded of the government to take action to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Woman found dead

A woman, who appeared to be 25 years old, was found dead near Canteen No. 8 on the Clifton beach.

Sea View police oost incharge Mohammad Zahid said police took the body to the JPMC for a postmortem examination.

The woman appeared to have drowned in the sea and doctors found no torture mark on her body.

However, police have started an investigation and are trying to ascertain the identity of the woman, who was clad in a pair of blue jeans and a red shirt.

Fire

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in their house in the Baldia Town area.

The injured were identified as Shafiq, his wife, Maqboola, and their children, Shaukat and Rafeeq.

Rescue teams took the injured to hospital and the doused the fire which had engulfed the house. An electrical short circuit was stated to be the cause of fire.

Electrocuted

A woman was electrocuted and another seriously injured electrocution cases reported a day earlier. According to rescue sources, Tahira, aged 25, died of electric shock from a switch board in her house in Sector 7B of Surjani Town. Her body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

0



0







Religious scholar shot dead in Jauhar attack was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181716-Religious-scholar-shot-dead-in-Jauhar-attack/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Religious scholar shot dead in Jauhar attack" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181716-Religious-scholar-shot-dead-in-Jauhar-attack.