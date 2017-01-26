ATC orders including Rauf Siddiqui in probe

Court told authorities contacted to get Red Notice for Hammad Siddiqui; JIT report says factory owners were initially asked for Rs250m as protection money

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) trying the suspects of the Baldia factory arson attack has ordered opening an investigation against former Sindh minister and senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Rauf Siddiqui.

The 2012 hit on Ali Enterprises is considered one of Pakistan’s worst industrial disasters in which 259 workers were burnt alive. Investigations led to the revelation that the garment factory was deliberately set ablaze over resisting extortion.

Accepting the supplementary charge sheet of the case on Wednesday, the ATC directed Rauf Siddiqui, who was earlier granted an interim bail, to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation. The MQM leader was named a co-accused by prime suspect Abdul Rahman ‘Bhola’ in his confessional statement.

A fresh joint investigation team’s (JIT) report submitted in the trial court said the factory owners were initially asked for Rs250 million as “protection money”, which was then haggled to Rs10 million, but following the refusal the factory was attacked.

The IO informed the court that the relevant authorities had been contacted to get a Red Notice for MQM worker Hammad Siddiqui, against whom the ATC had issued a non-bailable warrant a fortnight ago.

A Red Notice is a global alert circulated by Interpol, an intergovernmental organisation facilitating international police cooperation, to seek the location and arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or an international tribunal with a view to their extradition.

The supplementary charge sheet mentioned that two accused were in detention while three were absconding. Bhola’s six-page confessional statement recorded before a judicial magistrate was also submitted in the ATC.

The statement claimed that Hammad Siddiqui, the then head of the MQM Karachi Tanzeemi Committee, had directed Bhola and others to set fire to the factory.

Another accused Ghulam Ali ‘Goli’, who is already in detention, had claimed that on the day of the attack, one Kalu Dada had telephoned him to arrive on the scene.

After the accused mentioned Rauf Siddiqui’s name, the MQM leader had first condemned the action and then sought a pre-arrest bail from the ATC’s administrative judge on December 31 last year.

He was asked to approach the trial court, following which he appealed to the ATC, which granted him an interim bail. He had claimed that neither was he nominated in the FIR nor did the charge sheets mention him as an accused. The ATC has adjourned the hearing until February 14.

Extortion accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted two alleged extortionists, Ziaul Haque and Moin Ahmed, for want of evidence.

The court said the prosecution had claimed that the two accused had demanded Rs500,000 as extortion money from a local trader, a resident of Orangi Town.

The court, however, said the prosecution could not submit substantial evidence against Ziaul Haque and Moin Ahmed. The same accused have also been acquitted of robbery charges from a court due to lack of evidence.

Judicial remand

The judicial magistrate (East) sent suspected land grabber Bashir Khaskehli, a local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, and his two accomplices to the central prison on judicial remand. The court also directed the investigation officer (IO) to submit a charge sheet against the three accused at the next hearing.

The IO told the court that Khakheli and his companions were involved in land grabbing in different areas, including Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar and Safoor Goth. The IO said Khakheli and his accomplices were arrested in Gulistan-e-Johar on Tuesday.

The IO also submitted a list of those who were allegedly facilitating the main accused. The list included names of police officers, officials of other security agencies and political activists. They were accused of assisting and protecting the accused. The court directed the IO to submit the charge sheet against the accused at the next hearing.

0



0







ATC orders including Rauf Siddiqui in probe was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181714-ATC-orders-including-Rauf-Siddiqui-in-probe/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ATC orders including Rauf Siddiqui in probe" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181714-ATC-orders-including-Rauf-Siddiqui-in-probe.