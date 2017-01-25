Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has transferred 19 persons to Arts and Crafts Village from different formations to improve literary and cultural activities in federal capital.

Human Resource Directorate of CDA has transferred the services of these persons from different directorates on directions of Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Peerzada.

The transferred persons were either absent from their duties or were posted at irrelevant places he added.

Peerzada said that incumbent CDA administration was inclined to breathe new life into cultural artistic and literary activities in Islamabad.

Arts and Crafts Village was the appropriate and perfectly fitted venue to honour such ventures. We have broken the ice for rejuvenation of Arts and Crafts Village he added.

Capital Development Authority on January 18 placed services of 15 persons on disposal of Arts and Craft Village.

The recent transfer of 19 more persons in Arts and Craft Village was reflection of seriousness of CDA Administration to improve condition at Art and Craft Village Islamabad.

