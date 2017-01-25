Islamabad

Roots International Schools & Metropolitan International University College (RIS-MIUC) organised a grand sports event named as RIS-MIUC - Olympiad-2017 at Roots International Schools which concluded with full zest, enthusiasm and with a thought that physical education and activities play a vital role in student’s life, says a press release.

RIS-MIUC-Olympiad 2017 comprised of interschool competitions in different sports events in which the students participated enthusiastically.

Keeping the tradition of broader horizon, Roots International Schools initiated RIS-MIUC- Olympiad 2017 this year. RIS-MIUC-Olympiad 2017 is one of its kind events, amalgamation of diverse happenings. Connect, Create and Collaborate is the theme for RIS-MIUC-Olympiad 2017. Olympiad is a concept protected by the International Olympic Committee and may be used only within the limits defined by an Organizing Committee for the Games and activities that come under the umbrella of Olympics. From one game to the next, the scale of the Olympiad varies considerably, sometimes involving activity over the entire Olympiad and other times emphasizing specific periods within it.

Opening ceremony started with a parade along the military band at the outer track of RIS Wellington Campus Sports ground. The National Boxing champion Usman Wazir, National Champion Lawn Tennis-Alina & Maheen Aftab light the torch for Olympiad. The young athletes took part in different kinds of sports like Futsal, volley ball, badminton, table tennis, gaming, wall art, and athletics so on. The students also presented different tableaus and performances at the Olympiad.

At the end of closing Ceremony, the winning students were awarded with trophies, shields, cash prizes and certificates by our distinguished guests Mahmood-ul Haq Abbassi – President National Council of Homeopathic, Dean MIUC Kulsoom Tanvir & Manager-Communication , PR & Student Affairs.

