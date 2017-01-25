Islamabad

Comparison of analytical findings with permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 11 brands of bottled water are unsafe to drink due to chemical and microbiological contaminations.

According to the monitoring report of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for the quarter from October to December, 2016, released on Tuesday, the list of bottled water brands found unsafe to drink include Well Care, Lite Aqua, New Premier, Royal Blue, Aqua Safe, Aqua Drink Water, Rahat, Oslo, NG Fresh Water, Nurturmil Water and Aab e Khoob.

For the said quarter, 78 samples of mineral and bottled water brands were collected from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Lahore and Tando Jam.

Out of the total unsafe brands, 7 brands including Well Care, Lite Aqua, New Premier, Royal Blue, Aqua Safe, Aqua Drink Water and Rahat have comparatively high levels of Arsenic ranging from 12-34 ppb than PSQCA water quality standard for arsenic (10 ppb).

The excessive level of arsenic can cause various types of skin diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension, heart diseases birth

defects, black foot diseases and multiple types of cancers etc.

The 4 brands i.e. Well Care, NG Fresh Water, Oslo, New Premier were found unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of Sodium ranging from 68-165 ppb than PSQCA water quality standard for sodium (50 ppb)

and one brand (Nurturmil Water) was found unsafe due to the presence of higher level of Potassium. Whereas one brand (Aab e Khoob) was found to be unsafe

due to microbiological contamination which may

cause Cholera, Diarrhea, Dysentery, Hepatitis, Typhoid etc.

The poor quality of drinking water has forced a large cross-section of citizens to buy bottled water. As a consequence of this expanding market a mushroom growth of bottled water industry in the country is witnessed during the last few years.

However, many of the mineral/bottled water companies were found selling contaminated water. To monitor and improve the quality of bottled water, the Government of Pakistan through Ministry of Science and Technology designated the task to PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results.

0



0







11 brands of bottled water unsafe to drink was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181652-11-brands-of-bottled-water-unsafe-to-drink/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "11 brands of bottled water unsafe to drink" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181652-11-brands-of-bottled-water-unsafe-to-drink.