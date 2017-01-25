Islamabad

Innovations introduced by Pakistan in the health sector, particularly in relation to universal health coverage, child immunisation and access to drugs, received recognition by top delegates at the World Economic Forum.

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, Dr. Seth Berkeley, paid tributes to Pakistan for establishing state-of-the-art online Vaccine Management System, which won ISO certification. Dr. Berkeley said, “there was no parallel to this in the developing world.”

The session on innovations made special mention of efforts by Pakistan to provide access to the poor to drug for treatment of Hepatitis C. This includes provision of miracle drug Sovaldi at around Rs32,000 and its generic at around Rs5,000.

The forum energised the new national health vision of Pakistan as a means to provide equitable health services and with focus of primary and preventive health-care.

Pakistan’s health minister Saira Afzal Tarar was invited to WEF to speak on health sector innovations introduced by the country including providing free access to healthcare for those living below the poverty line. The programme was presented as a model for the developing world.

