The Federal Inspector of Drugs conducted a raid on Shifa International Hospital here on Tuesday to observe the use of unregistered stents. It is heartening to know that the city’s leading private hospital received a clean chit after a thorough eight-hour inspection.

The raiding team inspected Shifa International Hospital’s main pharmacy, satellite pharmacy, cardiac ward and Kath Lab, where stents are used. Stents of Abbott, Medtronic, Blur medicine’s Devices and Boston, all of which are approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) were being used in the hospital.

An investigation team comprising Additional Director Quality Assurance, Director Medical Devices and Deputy Director General conducted an investigation on Mayo Hospital Lahore case as well. Statements of cardiac surgeon Prof. Shafiq Saqib, and nurses and technicians were recorded. Poor storage practices of medicines and stents were observed this tertiary care hospital of the 110 million populous province of Pakistan. Five different types of stents, catheters, balloons and sutures were seized for not meeting the regulatory requirements of registration, or for not meeting the packaging and labeling rules 1986.

Federal drug inspector Lahore took serious notice of the pathetic storage conditions of the warehouse of the government hospital. The supply of unregistered stents to Mayo Hospital Lahore, in connivance with consultants, by Saving Life technology and Pak Punjab Carded was noticed in violation of Drug Act 1976. The case will be sent to Drug Court, Lahore.

AM Systems and Ferozsons’ supplied registered stents approved by DRAP were in use too. The authority has approved stents imported from America, Germany, Netherland and Ireland. Two imported brands which are popular in the world are registered with DRAP and doctors and hospitals were advised to use only registered stents.

