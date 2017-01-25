Hundreds of passengers stranded at Lowari Pass

CHITRAL: Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on both sides of the Lowari Pass as the tunnel could not be opened for traffic due to heavy snowfall. The National Highway Authority had announced to keep the tunnel open twice a week (Friday and Tuesday). Hundreds of passengers were not allowed to proceed to Lowari Tunnel in Dir town. About 400 Chitral-bound vehicles had reached Dir early in the day.

Body found in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The body of a man was found dumped in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station on Tuesday, official sources said.They said that after being informed by the locals, the police reached Eidgah Kalan and recovered the body of a man. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan where his identity could not be established.The police registered the case and started an investigation.

ANP leader joins PTI

MARDAN: Former information secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) of United States of America, Abdullah Abid, announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).According to a press statement, Abdullah Abid along with PTI lawmakers Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Obaidullah Mayar, Zahid Durrani and Tufail Anjum met the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.After the meeting with Chief Minister, Abdullah Abid announced to quit ANP and join PTI.Abdullah Abid remained member of central and provincial council of the party. He also remained information secretary of ANP in the USA.

