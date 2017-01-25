NOWSHERA: Test cricketer and member of the Pakistan Cricket team leg-spinner Yasir Shah on Tuesday announced to arrange charity shows to collect donations for the orphan children of Ummah Children Academy.

This he said during his visit to the head office of Ummah Welfare Trust (UWT) and Ummah Children Academy here. Yasir Shah visited various sections of the trust and mixed with the children. The children were excited to found the cricketer among them and took selfies with him. The star cricketer lauded the services of the Ummah Welfare Trust.

He said orphan children who had studied at the Ummah Children Academy were now serving the country in various fields of life. Yasir Shah expressed the willingness to work

with the trust as volunteer and arrange charity shows for the trust and persuade other cricketers to take part in the good work.

He also announced to arrange a special visit of the members of Pakistan Cricket Team to the trust shortly. A former deputy chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Amir Nawab, Chairman of Ummah Children Academy Maulana Muhammad Idrees, country director Ummah Welfare Trust Sahibzada Syed Imran Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

