Missing persons’ cases

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed both the federal and provincial governments to hold a joint meeting within two weeks and submit a complete report about the missing persons’ cases pending before the court.

“We (court) want to know the missing persons are with you or not. We want immediate response in this regard,” Chief Justice Yahya Afridi observed this while hearing missing persons’ cases.

The division bench comprising the chief justice and Justice Ikramullah Khan directed federal secretary defence, interior secretary and secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hold a joint meeting within two weeks and apprise the court whether the missing persons, whose cases are running in the court, are present with the agencies working under them or not.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General, Abdul Latif Yousafzai, who was representing the provincial government and Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Musaratullah, representing the federal ministries appeared in the missing persons’ cases and assured the court that they would convey the court orders in this regard.

The court passed the direction in a habeas corpus petition filed by Khalida and Nasir Khan, seeking whereabouts of their missing relatives allegedly picked up by the law enforcing agencies.

0



0







Federal, provincial governments directed to submit reports was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181636-Federal-provincial-governments-directed-to-submit-reports/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Federal, provincial governments directed to submit reports" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181636-Federal-provincial-governments-directed-to-submit-reports.