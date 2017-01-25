LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of Shalmani and Shinwari tribespeople on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration in Landikotal bazaar against Nadra officials. The protesters marched in Landikotal bazaar and gathered outside the press club. They were holding placards and banners with slogans against the Nadra officials. They alleged that Nadra office manager in Landikotal was creating hurdles for the applicants. The protesters said the Nadra employees failed to process applications for the Computerised National Identity Cards.

They said dozens of local residents, most of them from Loey and Kam Shalman and Afridis, have lost their jobs as they could not get their CNICs on time. The protesters said many of the Shalmani youth were selected in Khyber Levies Force but they were denied jobs for not submitting their CNICs on time. They said hundreds of applications had been pending for the last several months.

