PESHAWAR: Fifteen junior officers in the capital city police were transferred and posted.According to a notification issued by the capital city police on Tuesday, sub-inspector Humayun was posted as station house officer Chamkani, Mubarak Zeb was posted SHO Bhanamari Police Station, Sher Malik was posted SHO Phandu Police Station, Safdar Khan was posted SHO Gulbahar Police Station, Safdar Khan SHO Gulfat Hussain Shaeed Police Station and Abdul Ghaffar was posted SHO Inqilab Police Station.

Besides, SI Wajid Khan was posted as SHO Shah Qabool Police Station, SI Naeem Khan SHO Nasir Bagh Police Station, Ijaz Khan SHO Faqirabad Police Station, Noor Mohammad SHO Regi Model Town Police Station. Three officers, Zaheerur Rahman, Noorul Qamar and Noman Khan, were closed to the police lines.

