Law empowers IGP, allows direct recruitment of DSPs

PESHAWAR: Despite resistance by the civil bureaucracy and political leaders for almost two years, the provincial assembly finally passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017 which, according to the bosses, will make the force more apolitical.

Under the new law, the inspector general of police (IGP) will not need to seek the approval of the chief minister in transfer and posting of even the senior most police officers. The IGP will also have the complete financial authority.

A number of treasury and opposition leaders, bureaucracy and many from within the force were against this section of the law, arguing the powers must be with the chief minister.

The new bill has also approved the direct recruitment of the deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in grade-17 as per the requirement of the province. The direct recruitment, however, will be not more than five per cent of the total posts in the cadre.

“The KP police will serve the people in a more effective manner after the way the government and the assembly expressed its confidence over the force,” IGP Nasir Durrani said soon after the bill was passed by the legislators.

Under the new law, the Counter Terrorism Force, the newly set up specialised schools of Explosive Handling, Investigation, Intelligence, Tactics, Police Disorder and Riot Management, information Technology, Traffic Management, Telecommunication and Elite Police Training Centre, the Dispute Resolution Councils and other wings of the force got the proper legal status.

The chief minister of the province, under the new law, will preside over at least two meetings of the Provincial Public Safety Commission for accountability of the top cops. The chief minister will also order an inquiry against a police officer for access, neglect, abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to public interest.

“The chief minister can refer the matter to the IGP, refer it to the Provincial Public Safety Commission of constitute a three member committee, with one nominee from the IGP and two from the chief minister,” stated the law. The law also stated that the posting of a provincial police chief should not be for less than two years.

Under the new law, the district police officer will notify the Public Liaison Councils at the village or neighborhood level. The councils will comprise of 70 per cent of the elected nazims and councilors while the rest of the 30 per cent will be elders from the society enjoying good reputation.

A meeting of the select committee of the assembly last week approved a number of points that were opposed previously, a source said.

Inspector general of police Nasir Khan Durrani was in favour that the future IGs should be completely independent and apolitical who need not to seek the approval of the chief minister in transferring senior cops. According to the IGP this will end political interference in the force.

Officers of the police service of Pakistan (PSP) and a majority of the rankers were against the direct induction of the DSPs. The officers who were recruited as DSPs in the past, a group of rankers and some politicians, however, were in favour of the direct recruitment of DSPs but they wanted a higher share.

A group of junior officials recruited as constables and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) have recently held meeting and called on the IGP to demand a proper structure for them as majority of them could not move forward despite remaining DSPs in grade-17 for several years. These junior officers wanted a proper service structure for all the provincial cops so they could promote to the next grade like that of the PSPs, even with a slower pace. “They should have been given a proper service structure in the wake of their sacrifices to work with more commitment for the force and the people,” said an officer.

