Court directs PDA to comply with its orderJanuary 25, 2017Print : Peshawar
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to comply with all orders of the court till March 3 or else the director general PDA would appear in person and clear his position about compliance with the court orders.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the directives to the PDA while hearing a contempt of court petition against the DG PDA.
“We (court) wants compliance with all the orders issued to PDA before March 3. In case of non-compliance, the DG PDA will appear in person on the date at 2pm before the court to explain his position regarding non-compliance of the orders,” the chief justice told legal advisor PDA, Tariq Afridi.
The court passed the order in a contempt of court petition of Ghani Gul Mehsud, a property dealer, against the DG PDA. The petitioner’s lawyer, Muzzamil Khan, submitted the court had issued three notices to the contemnor but he was not complying.