LAHORE

To achieve the target given by newly-elected Lord Mayor of Lahore, Albayrak Waste Management Company is arranging cleanup and awareness activities in China Scheme with the help of additional sanitary workers and heavy machinery.

Officials said a meeting to discuss about the cleanliness issues of the area was held in the UC office under supervision of MPA Chaudhry Shahbaz here Tuesday. Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bilal, UC Chairman Faiz Rasool and other political representatives were also present on the occasion. Albayrak representatives shared their comprehensive plan for operational as well as communication activities during the meeting.

General Manager Operations Albayrak Osman Nuri was leading the team of Albayrak while Senior Manager Operations Mesut Deveci, Manager Operations Sehrish Idrees and Manager Communications Naeema Saeed were also present. Albayrak is arranging cleanliness and awareness activities.

