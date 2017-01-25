Islampura police booked three lawyers on terrorism and other criminal charges for misbehaving an additional district & sessions judge in open court and ransacking his chamber allegedly for not getting a ‘favourable’ decision in a case.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Irfan Anjum, the aggrieved judge, against Barrister Ehtesham Ameeruddin, Mehar Ahsan and Inam. The trio had appeared before the judge to plead a petition and sought a direction for police to register a case. During the arguments, Barrister Ameeruddin got infuriated and started shouting at the judge. The lawyers also followed the judge to his retiring room too and allegedly manhandled him and ransacked the furniture. —Correspondent

