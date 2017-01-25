‘Equal facilities for taxation, motor registration’

LAHORE

Excise and Taxation (E&T) Punjab Director General Akram Ashraf Gondal said that there would be equal facilities and solutions related to taxation and motor registration related issues in all provinces of the country as Excise and Taxation Punjab Secretary Dr Ahmed Bilal efforts's had brought all the provinces to a single platform.

In this regard, the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Punjab held the first Motor Registration Authorities Conference in Lahore which was sponsored by German Development Agency GIZ.

Three session of the conference was presided over by Dr Ahmad Balal and Akram Ashraf Gondal. There were diverse participation from various important public and private sector organisations which included SMU of CM Punjab, Utsch of Germany, leading telecoms, courier services, Punjab Urban Unit and Excise and Taxation authorities of KPK, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan. All directors and excise and taxation officers of Punjab attended the conference. The participants discussed various proposals to improve public service delivery and revenue of the department. The key reforms areas under discussion included motor vehicle tax and registration, ICT and database management and design of new number plates. The participants came up with the proposals to introduce universal number plates for the whole province, smart card to replace paper registration book, e-documents for going paperless, technology-based tax payment solutions, data integration with other provinces and extension of DVRS to the smaller districts.

The moot was concluded by David Davidsson of GIZ and Akram Ashraf Gondal with the resolve to increase facilities for public with use of new technologies and improved business processes.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said that the commission is striving for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and so far half of the received complaints have been addressed.

Chairing a meeting, he said that on the initiative of OPC Punjab, several federal government institutions, including NAB, Ombudsman Secretariat and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), had nominated their focal persons to coordinate with OPC. He said the collaboration would help resolve the issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis relating to federal institutions.

The meeting also reviewed different complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Transfers: The Punjab government on Tuesday has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers.

According to the School Department Deputy Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Layyah, Additional Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Qasim Siddiqui as Addl Commissioner (R) Sargodha, OSD Maqbool Ahmad Majoka as Addl Commissioner R Bahawalpur and ADCG T.T Singh Javed Akhter as Secretary Quran Board Punjab.

