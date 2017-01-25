LAHORE

Two boys were injured when they fell down from the roof of their school at Yousaf Park, Shahdara, on Tuesday.

The injured boys, Umar and Ahad, were admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

They were playing on the roof of the school building when a dilapidated boundary wall collapsed and they fell on the ground.

cylinder blast: A woman suffered burns when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a house in Sherakot area on Tuesday.

The woman, Parveen, was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

She was cooking food when the gas cylinder exploded and she suffered injuries.

Newborn found dead: A newborn was found dead in a dustbin in the Township area on Tuesday. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner of Camp Jail died due to some medical complications in a hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tariq, son of Darul Shakoor.

He was in jail in connection with a murder case. He was admitted to hospital five days back. The body has been removed to morgue.

