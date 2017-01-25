LAHORE

Specialist on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Prof WU Yongnain has said that CPEC is symbol of Pakistan and China’s all-weather economic and strategic partnership.

According to a press release, he was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies.

Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof WU Yongnain commenced his lecture saying “Pakistan-China Bhai Bhai”. He said people of Pakistan and China shared common destiny of development by enhancing CPEC.

0



0







‘CPEC symbol of strategic partnership’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181615-CPEC-symbol-of-strategic-partnership/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘CPEC symbol of strategic partnership’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181615-CPEC-symbol-of-strategic-partnership.