‘CPEC symbol of strategic partnership’January 25, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
Specialist on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Prof WU Yongnain has said that CPEC is symbol of Pakistan and China’s all-weather economic and strategic partnership.
According to a press release, he was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies.
Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof WU Yongnain commenced his lecture saying “Pakistan-China Bhai Bhai”. He said people of Pakistan and China shared common destiny of development by enhancing CPEC.