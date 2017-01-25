Institute found working illegally

LAHORE

Global Institute, Lahore is operating multiple affiliated/franchised campuses, all of them are unapproved and illegal as no such approval has been sought from any regulatory body.

According to a press release, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Director General (Accreditation) Ms Zia Batool said this during a briefing to PHEC senior management committee in a meeting here on Tuesday.

Zia Batool briefed the committee that as per the mandate given by its Act-2014, PHEC was constituting various specialised committees, comprising of eminent academicians, former vice-chancellors, and policy makers, for monitoring and evaluations of issues of quality and standards of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of the province.

“One such monitoring and evaluation sub-committee visited Global Institute Lahore (GIL) on January 11, 2017, on the complaints of degree issues and status of its campuses.

The institution (Global Institute) was found compromising on norms of quality as faculty, teaching learning environment, facilities for students, laboratories, library and required management structure were all far behind the minimum required standards and criteria.”

She said the committee also noticed that Global Institute, Lahore was operating multiple affiliated/franchised campuses, which all were unapproved and illegal as no such approval was sought from any regulatory body. The management of Global Institute Lahore informed the sub-committee that sub-campuses were being de-affiliated immediately but no evidence was presented.

Speaking on the occasion, PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin said Punjab Higher Education Commission was working arduously to bring higher education institutions on a par with international standards and added for that the Commission would not compromise on quality and standards of HEIs.

Tevta: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that trained youth can play vital role in eliminating unemployment and poverty in the country.

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said Tevta, on the directions of the chief minister, was offering demand-driven short courses according to the national and international standard so that educated unemployed youth could get job.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said trained manpower was required in hospitality sector in Pakistan and in Middle East countries. He also said training activities being conducted by Tevta would be monitored by a third party.

