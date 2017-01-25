LAHORE

LDA on Tuesday sealed 11 marriage halls during its drive against the marriage halls constructed in violation of building bylaws.

Officials said the operation was carried out by staff of Town Planning Wing of LDA. The staff sealed 11 wedding venues in the Gulberg area. They are: 31/K Gourment Marquee, 91/B Meezan Marquee, 14/A Gourment Marquee, 41/B-2 Gourment Marquee and 60/C-2 Gourment Park Lane, Qasar-e-Noor, Kooh-e-Noor, Qasar-e-Zoq, Chandani Hall and Zafar Banquet Hall.

Officials said the marquees/marriage halls had been constructed in contravention of building bylaws. Officials said the minimum land required for setting up a marquee was eight kanal, whereas, at least four kanals land was require for a marriage hall with two kanal land for parking. Officials maintained that none of the sealed marquees/marriage halls had fulfilled the conditions.

