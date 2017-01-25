Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital expansion starts

CM says after expansion, it will be made teaching hospital

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Adviser to Turkish Prime Minister Kamil Kolabs discussed healthcare, skill development and improvement of bilateral cooperation in various fields in a meeting held here Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Turkey had supported Pakistan in every testing time and Turkey had made tremendous development under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said various Turkish companies were making investment in various fields but the cooperation of Turkish Operation and Coordination Agencies with the Punjab government for the improvement of healthcare system and skill development was praiseworthy.

He said that expansion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Punjab Government Hospital in Muzaffargarh had been started and after the expansion the number of beds in the hospital would increase to 250 which would be later extended to 500 beds.

Moreover, it will be made teaching hospital, he said, adding that modern health facilities were being provided in the hospital and it was one of the best hospitals in Pakistan which was providing best health facilities to the people of Balochistan and Sindh besides the residents of South Punjab.

The chief minister said that Turkey had provided initial assistance for the establishment of this hospital but the Punjab government was providing facilities to increase its strength from 100 to 500 beds; therefore, some of the friends advised to change its name to the Shahbaz Sharif Hospital but their advice was rejected because we should not forget our patron and well-wisher. He said that with the cooperation of Turkey skill development sector would benefit the youth.

Adviser to Turkish PM Kamil Kolabs assured that the cooperation with the Punjab government in healthcare and skill development sectors would continue and said that Shahbaz Sharif had made unprecedented efforts for development and progress in Punjab.

SI ARRESTED, SUSPENDED: Taking strict notice of media reports about the torture of a motorcycle-rickshaw driver, the chief minister directed the RPO Gujranwala to submit report on the matter.

On the order of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the police arrested the Sub-Inspector, a case was registered against him and he was suspended. The chief minister directed the police to take action against the Sub-Inspector as per legal requirement because it was very inappropriate that the custodian of law violated the law.

E-Rozgar training: The Punjab government Tuesday approved Chief Minister E-Rozgar Training Programme at a cost of Rs 560.66 million under Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism (YASAT) sector.

The scheme was approved in the 47th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year, chaired by Punjab P&D Board Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and other officers concerned were also present.

Mamnoon: President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has said women would be given better opportunities in business.

A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce consisting of Shahla Javed, former president of the chamber and Shazia Salman met Manoon Hussain on Tuesday. The delegation told the president of Pakistan about the difficulties being faced by the women in business. Shhela Javed and Shazia Salman demanded federal government provide them loan on easy terms. Moreover, additional funds be provided for research and development, they said.

