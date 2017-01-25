LAHORE

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, Director General has approved for filing of reference in accountability courts against owner of M/S Eagle Trading (Pvt) Limited and other accomplices on the charges of cheating public at large.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, National Accountability Bureau Lahore received an application against above-mentioned persons/company in August 2015 and later after acquiring the data about other applicants, the amount involved turned into millions of rupees.

So far, around 426 claimants contacted NAB Lahore and the known amount involved is Rs355.52 million. In December 2015, DG National Accountability Bureau Lahore authorised an inquiry against the culprits and a proper investigation launched against the same in July, 2016.

Accused Iftikhar Ahmed, owner of M/S Eagle Trading (Pvt) Limited, was arrested and currently the same is under judicial custody and his accomplices have been declared absconders.

The accused used to collect money in advance to give product at some later date, neither they delivered the products at promised time and defrauded the general public nor paid received money back.

NAB Lahore recorded the statements of claimants and confiscated the details of fraudulent business.

