Two men involved in unblocking snatched cellphones’ IMEI numbers held

Personnel of Anti-Mobile Phone Snatching Cell of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have arrested two men involved in unblocking IMEI numbers of cellphones.

Talking to The News on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Farooq Awan, chief of the SIU Karachi and also head of the AMPSC, said that the cellphone crime had increased in the city since and from time to time several policies were initiated.

Finally, the Sindh government took up the issue and the chief minister recently called a meeting with various stakeholders, including police officials and officials from cellphone companies. During the meeting, it was decided to form a task force that would tackle the menace of street crime and the task was assigned to SSP Awan.

He added that the SIU Karachi was also assisted by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Intelligence Bureau, cellphone companies and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

SSP Awan said that a large amount of smuggled cellphones were selling in the market, and especially China-made mobiles were smuggled into the country. In this regard, police planned raids at their disposal places and their purchasers and buyers with the help of customs officials.

Moreover, there were also reports earlier that in cellphone markets of the city there were some criminals who used to unblock cellphones and also IMEI numbers by using some software but were not taken to task.

SSP Awan said that finally they first decided to catch hackers who were present in markets and as per their plan they borrowed two cellphones whose IMEI numbers were blocked from the CPLC and sent SIU personnel to the market for changing of their IMEI numbers.

They went to the Saddar mobile market where they met with two suspects who assured them of changing the IMEI numbers of the cellphones and demanded Rs3,000 each. The officials agreed and provided the cellphones to them. After spending some hours they called and told them to take back their cellphones.

The officials found the IMEI numbers of the cellphones had been changed and not found in the block record. The officials then arrested the suspects and seized items.

He added that the arrested accused were unblocking and changing the IMEI numbers of snatched, stolen or blocked phones. The arrested suspects were named as Mohammed Waqas s/o Abdul Rauf of Canan Communication in Al-Haroon Market and Danish s/o Abdul of Qawaswa Communications in Coins Code Market. The police seized 8 and 1 devices and mobile phones from the two respectively. The accused were arrested in the presence of the market association and local police.

SSP Awan said that they had registered cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act and now they were investigating to ascertain how long the two had been involved in the business and how many cellphones they had unblocked or changed their IMEI numbers.

He added that there were several other hackers in the mobile markets and he had deputed his teams to catch these goons who were running their business on a single table and giving rents of Rs24,000 to Rs26,000.

Apart from that, the PIB police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers in Karnal Basti, and arrested seven accused, including two who were involved in heinous crimes. Those arrested were Lal Muhammad alias Laloo. He is one of co-the accused of notorious drug dealer Darwesh and absconder in 10 FIRs.

Hassan Zada alias Topi was an absconder and involved in eight heinous cases. Others arrested were Rashid, Khurram Masih, Shakeel Masih, Noor Rahim and Asad and they were involved in drug peddling.

The police also recovered two kilograms of hashish, a snatched bike and two TT Pistols with rounds.

