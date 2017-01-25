The probe team of the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to extend its investigation, into implantation of fake coronary stents in hospitals, to five main cities of the country, including Karachi.

The News was informed of the decision by the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Muhammad Aslam.

A five-member committee was formed by the DRAP following the Supreme Court took a suo moto action taken after the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) seized fake stents – a small stainless steel tube used to broaden blocked arteries - worth millions of rupees from a private hospital in Lahore last week.

“The DRAP’s team has launched its probe in five major cities of Pakistan including the federal capital and four provincial capitals, against the use of substandard coronary stents during Angioplasty procedures,” Dr Aslam said.

The apex court had further directed the DRAP to also ascertain the number of patients that had needed the medical device, besides also finding out whether they were sold the stents on exorbitant prices or not.

The DRAP chief claimed that there were 65 stent manufacturing companies were registered with the authority.

“The committee’s members would travel to all cities of Pakistan, to institutes where Angioplasties or other procedures that require stents are carried out, to ascertain facts,” he claimed.

The drug and medicine watchdog came under criticism after it emerged that substandard stents were being sold to heart patients by a gang, while heavy bribes were being paid to cardiologists and health officials to purchase the fake stents.

Not just that, the stents were being purchased on high prices by public health institutions, causing a huge loss to the national exchequer. The situation at private cardiac institutes was similar where patients were purchasing it on higher prices than its actual cost.

“The committee may acquire services of heart specialists and experts and if any wrongdoing is found, it would be exposed. Nobody would be allowed to play with people’s lives,” he added.

0



0







Hospitals of Karachi, other main cities to also be scrutinised was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181600-Hospitals-of-Karachi-other-main-cities-to-also-be-scrutinised/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hospitals of Karachi, other main cities to also be scrutinised" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181600-Hospitals-of-Karachi-other-main-cities-to-also-be-scrutinised.