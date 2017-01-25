The Sindh High Court directed the special prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday to file comments on whether or not the ongoing inquiry against PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah charged with misuse of authority and corruption had been completed.

The direction came at a hearing of a petition of Shah, former provincial minister for population welfare, challenging the initiation of an inquiry against him by NAB.

Shah, who was the minister for population in the previous PPP government in Sindh, has moved the court against the decision of NAB’s executive board that decided to initiate an inquiry into charges that he misused of authority and embezzled government funds.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the bureau had started a probe against the defendant in 2015 and no final report had yet been submitted by it. NAB’s special prosecutor sought time to call a report from the investigation officer to ascertain whether the inquiry was under way or it had been completed.

A division bench, headed by Justice Syed Mohammad Farooq Shah, granted the NAB counsel time and directed him to submit a report by February 28.

Illegal buildings

The Sindh High Court directed the director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to remove illegal constructions from the Mehmoodabad area and submit a report.

The directive came at a hearing of a petition against the illegal construction of multi-storey buildings at Mehmoodabad 3 and 5 by private builders.

The petitioner submitted that the SBCA was not demolishing the unauthorised buildings despite court orders.

The SBCA director general appeared at the hearing and tendered an unconditional apology for not complying with the court orders. He submitted that utility services of the buildings had not been disconnected by the relevant departments nor had the local administration provided support to a team of his organisation for demolishing the illegal buildings. The SBCA was told to remove the illegal constructions in the presence of an official of the court and to disconnect all utility services.

