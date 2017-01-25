A man’s decomposing body was found at his residence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday. Police suspect he was killed by his hitherto missing wife.

Sharea Faisal SHO Raja Tariq said that following a tip-off, a police team rushed to the Al-Rauf Royal City apartment building in Block 19 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and recovered the body wrapped in a plastic sheet from one of the flats.

The victim, who was identified as Rizwan, appeared to be in his early 30s. Police called in a rescue team to take his body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. A medical report said the man had been dead for around 10 days. Police found that the victim worked for a private company and had been residing in the flat for the past few months with his wife and child.

SHO Tariq said the man appeared to have been tortured to death with a sharp object and then his body was wrapped in a plastic sheet. The family suspects the wife, who has been missing with the child. They said Rizwan was the woman’s third husband.

