Two alleged kidnappers were gunned down on Tuesday as the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), with assistance from the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), safely recovered a businessman's abducted teenage son.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi chief DIG Jameel Ahmed said in a media briefing that the boy, 17-year-old Muhammad Faisal, was kidnapped for ransom.

According to him, Faisal, son of Nazir Ahmed, was kidnapped at gunpoint from his shop on January 5. The kidnappers demanded Rs30 million as ransom and also threatened the family of grave consequences.

Later on, an FIR was lodged with the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station and the investigation of the case was referred to the AVCC. In this regard, DIG Ahmed said, teams were formed under his supervision from the AVCC and the CPLC. Investigators started negotiations with the accused while impersonating as family members of the kidnapped boy.

As the officers were trying to locate the kidnappers, they came to know that Faisal was being transported to the Hub area of Balochistan, he said.

The city CIA chief said the officers went to the Northern Bypass and tracked the abductors, who were transporting the boy on a motorcycle.

As the teams chased the kidnappers, he said, an encounter ensued, after which Faisal was recovered unhurt while the accused sustained bullet injuries.

DIG Ahmed said the alleged kidnappers, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, were moved to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Two pistols and a motorcycle were found on them.

Jmaeel Ahmed claimed that 16 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported in 2016 and all of them had been solved.

