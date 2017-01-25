Approval for high-rise buildings put on hold

SBCA undertakes before judicial commission that it will not issue approval plans for multi-storey buildings until it submits report on ensuring provision of water and sewerage system in schemes

The Sindh Building Control Authority chief undertook before the judicial commission probing into the issues of water and sanitation on Tuesday that the authority would not issue approval plans for the construction of high-rises and multi-storey buildings until it submitted a report on ensuring the provision of water and the disposal of sewage in the schemes.

SBCA director general Noor Mohammad Leghari appeared before the commission headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro and admitted that the authority was issuing building approval plans without taking the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency on board since 2002.

The commission asked the SBCA DG as to how could the authority approve building plans for multi-storey buildings without the KWSB’s feasibility reports. The SBCA chief was unable to reply to the commission’s query and sought time to submit a report.

The commission directed the SBCA DG to inform as to whether there was a mechanism which the authority had adopted to ensure that the the requirements in a building scheme for the provision of water and a sewerage system had been met.

The SBCA SG submitted that until the submission of its report, the authority would not issue approval plans for the construction of high-rises and multi-storey buildings and only for residential unit of one-plus two-storey buildings. The commission took the undertaking of the SBCA DG on record. The commission also inquired as to where was the sewage of multi-storey buildings being constructed along the beach would be disposed of.

Cantonment boards

The commission was informed that the construction of multi-storey buildings was also being allowed by cantonment boards.

The commission issued notices to the chief executive officers of the Karachi, Clifton, Malir and other cantonment boards to explain the mechanism in respect of the provision of potable water and availability of sewerage system prior to the issuance of building approval plans.

Industries secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro was directed to submit a report on how the effluent of industries all over Sindh was being disposed of and the role and responsibilities of the industries department including the resources available to it to monitor the disposal of industrial waste.

The commission directed the industries secretary to submit details of the funds spent on these resources and the action taken against factories found violating the disposal of industrial effluent law.

Additional planning and development chief secretary submitted a brief statement in respect of the construction of the combined effluent treatment plant in SITE Kotri as well as the notification wherein government had constituted a committee to monitor the progress of work there. He said after the committee would submit its report, he would submit a report to the commission. The representative of the All Pakistan Textile Processing Association submitted before the commission that industrial units in their associations were not generating any hazardous or toxic effluent.

The statement of APTPA was questioned by Sepa and amicus curiae Suleman Chandio who maintained that textile processing industries were producing toxic and hazardous effluent containing greasy wool, water cotton, dyes and caustic solutions, etc. The commission was informed that more than 250 industries licences were suspended for violating environmental laws. The commission directed the APTPA representative to submit a report by January 28.

0



0







Approval for high-rise buildings put on hold was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181592-Approval-for-high-rise-buildings-put-on-hold/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Approval for high-rise buildings put on hold" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181592-Approval-for-high-rise-buildings-put-on-hold.