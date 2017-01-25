Revised KMC budget causes outrage in city council session

Opposition walks out when denied debate on surplus financial statement of Rs220m

Outrage dominated the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) city council session on Tuesday, with the opposition walking out of the meeting because they were denied a debate over the revised KMC budget for the current fiscal year.

The session started with Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar in chair, but 10 minutes later he had to leave for an urgent meeting so Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra took over.

When Vohra put the surplus budget of Rs220 million to the vote, it was unanimously passed by the treasury benches. The opposition members demanded a detailed discussion over the financial statement, but the deputy mayor denied it.

The opposition then tore their copies of the budget and walked out of the session. A few independent members, however, remained seated because the protesters could not win them over.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Junaid Mukati complained that the opposition was not taken into confidence before presenting the budget. Vohra told him that the revised financial statement had already been approved by the previous KMC administrator.

Mukati insisted that the budget still warranted a debate and pushed for discussing it in the next session, adding that the mayor had assured every party that they would be taken on board as regards development works in the city.

The JI member also objected to the financial statement being called “surplus” and said it should have been “deficit”. But Vohra reiterated that the budget had already been approved six months ago by the former administrator.

A union council member from Lyari Town, Tajuddin, lashed out at the Sindh government and said the Agra Taj Colony and Bihar Colony neighbourhoods were facing multiple civic problems. “Our rights are being usurped.”

He also raised the issue of UC members without offices. Appreciating his views, the treasury benches said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement would support them and resolve all the civic issues.

Resolutions

Before the KMC’s city council session was prorogued, the meeting passed around a dozen unanimous resolutions. Besides approving the budget, the members passed a resolution for providing foolproof security to the mayor because they feared he was under threat.

The city council approved raising the mayor’s salary to Rs100,000, the deputy mayor’s to Rs75,000, the district chairmen’s to Rs60,000, the district vice-chairmen’s to Rs45,000, the city council members’ to Rs40,000, the district municipal corporation members’ to Rs30,000 and UC members’ to Rs15,000.

A resolution for providing UC chairmen with offices so they could serve the people in a dignified manner also met no resistance. The city council approved allowing the municipal commissioner to appoint a KMC cadre chief engineer (civil) of grade 20.

The members passed a resolution to allow the municipal corporation to dispose of hospital waste, as well as approved the proposal to name the under-construction underpass below Altaf Barelvi Road as Syed Sadequain Ahmed underpass.

The city council passed another resolution demanding that the KMC be handed over complete authority before the devolution had taken place.

Mohammed Arif Khan Advocate accused the Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s top leaders of stripping the municipal body of its powers.

He demanded that the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, the Karachi Building Control Authority and other local government institutions be brought within the mayor’s purview.

He said that under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, it was expedient to establish an elected LG system to devolve the political, administrative and financial responsibilities to the elected representatives of the local bodies to promote good

governance, effective delivery of services and transparent decision-making through institutionalised participation of the people at the local level.

The city council also passed a resolution that if a member was behind bars, he should be allowed to attend the council’s session with the permission of the municipal commissioner.

