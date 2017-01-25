Activists call for unity within ranks, raising voice for all missing persons

Discuss next course of action; devise strategies to deal with counter-demos

Following the civil society’s December 19 protest against enforced disappearances that was marred by Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) members, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next course of action.

Chaired by Karamat Ali of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education & Research, the meeting discussed last week’s demonstration – during which the police force had failed to keep TLY workers away from the rights activists – and devised strategies to deal with similar situations that could arise in future protests.

While some participants had their reservations, others reiterated the unanimous decision taken in the previous HRCP meeting that their demos should not be limited to the four bloggers and activists who went missing earlier this month, and that they should voice their concerns over all the missing persons.

Khurram Ali of the Awami Jamhoori Mahaz felt that TLY’s reaction showed how the narrative was being diverted. “We shouldn’t compartmentalise the missing persons issue because the primary reason behind these enforced disappearances lies in dissent. And if we engage ourselves in meaningless debates about draconian laws, then we’d head nowhere.”

The civil society also talked about the need to form a new body to oversee the issue of missing persons, but HRCP’s Uzma Noorani reminded everyone that the joint action committee (JAC) was already in place to deal with it.

However, it was decided that given JAC already deals with many issues, a new coalition with dedicated committees under the banner 'Recover All Activists' would be formed to solely address the issue of missing persons.

Activist Naghma Sheikh said political parties must be taken on board to strengthen the cause, as Sheema Kirmani of Tehreek-e-Niswan agreed that political figures must be given room to voice their support in future events.

Appreciating the spirit of the civil society witnessed at the protest, Dr Riaz Ahmed, a professor of Karachi University said the demonstration was able to raise a very effective voice. “We need to understand that we would witness similar episodes in future and we would be attacked in different forms by different groups, but we need to keep our act together for the missing persons and not isolate anyone in this regard; and especially not get played by the ‘religious card’.”

Sheema added: “We can’t let the issue of missing persons get diluted alongside the action taken by the authorities with respect to those who are critical of state policies.”

Activist Anis Haroon was of the view that the protests should be apolitical and that the cause of recovering all missing persons instead of just the bloggers would fail to amass the people.

But Natasha Ansari of Girls at Dhabas reminded her that following the previous meeting, the protest’s objective had shifted to all those affected by “abductions” and that had mobilised many people, so it was not a lost cause.

The subcommittees formed during the meeting would chalk out future plans to speed up the matter of recovery of missing persons.

