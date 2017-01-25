NA panel agrees to replace NAB with NAC

New institution to have complete financial and administrative independence on pattern of ECP and superior judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on National Accountability Law on Tuesday agreed in principle to disband the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and to replace it with the National Accountability Commission (NAC) with new institutional structure and also with complete financial and administrative independence on the pattern of Election Commission of Pakistan and superior judiciary. The committee also approved a proposal to establish its own investigative agency “Accountability Investigation Agency’ (AIA) on the pattern of the Federal Investigation Agency to investigate corruption and loot and plunder related to white collar crimes.

The committee met at the Parliament House with Law Minister Zahid Hamid in the chair. The committee also approved a proposal under which like the parliamentarians, the bureaucrats will also file the details of their assets.

According to sources, the committee agreed on a new accountability mechanism by establishing the National Accountability Committee. The new mechanism still has not been decided under which the military, bureaucracy and judges will be held accountable like the politicians.

The army and the higher judiciary had their own accountability mechanisms. The army has court martial as well as other punishments, while the Judiciary has a mechanism of accountability through the Supreme Judicial Council, which is a constitutional body.

Meanwhile talking with The News/Jang, law minister said the proposed National Accountability Commission would be complete financially and administratively. He said in Tuesday meeting, the committee examined the draft of the Accountability Commission and briefing was given on its proposed basic structure.

“Under the proposed law of the National Accountability Commission, the consultation between the prime minister and the opposition leader is necessary for the appointment of chairman and deputy chairman of the National Accountability Commission and after the completion of consultation between the prime minister and opposition leader, these appointments would be sent to the Parliamentary Committee for the confirmation,” he told The News and Jang.

He said under the proposed law, the chairman and deputy chairman of the National Accountability Commission only be removed through the Judicial Council. “Three-year tenure was proposed for the chairman and deputy chairman and there would be no extension in their tenure,” he said.

Zahid Hamid will give opinion on the draft of the National Accountability Commission in the committee’s next meeting which is scheduled to be held on February 2. “In the next meeting, I will give briefing to committee on the interpretation of the draft laws for the National Accountability Commission and punishments under the proposed law,” he added.

Zahid Hamid said during the meeting briefing was also given on the anti-corruption and accountability laws of Malaysia, India and Singapore while in the next meeting a briefing would be given on the anti-corruption accountability laws of China and South Korea.

He said the committee had also examined all the accountability laws of the country that were being implemented since 1947 which also included Public Offices (Disqualification) Order (PODO) and Elected Bodies Disqualification Order (EBDO) of 1959.

