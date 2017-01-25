Govt gave Rs480 bn to IPPs that funded election campaign, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that the PML-N government, immediately after coming to power, gave Rs480 billion to independent power producers (IPPs), which funded their election campaign.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, Imran Khan said Maryam Nawaz had no wealth while her husband got the NTN only two years back, therefore, with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s money, the London flats were purchased and this was his party’s case in the Supreme Court.

The PTI chief said Maryam’s lawyer in the apex court declared that she was not the beneficiary owner of the flats and this clearly meant that she was not the real owner of the property. He referred to a German newspaper that had broken the PanamaLeaks story first and said that the newspaper again said that Maryam was the beneficiary owner of the flats.

Imran contended that none in the world, whose names were mentioned in the ICIJ revelations, had challenged it and similarly, the Sharifs also did not challenge its findings about their properties.

He noted that they would have not confirmed having those flats, had these not revealed in the Panama Papers. He said that Maryam, in an interview, had said that neither she nor her family had any property abroad. But after these leaks, Imran said, they prepared stories and continued changing them and then all of a sudden, a Qatari prince’s letter surfaced.

Imran said the letter said that on the direction of Mian Sharif, the flats were given to Hussain Nawaz. Imran clarified that they never said the case was against Maryam.

The PTI chief pointed out that according to the NAB law, the burden of proof lied on the one who accepted that the property belonged to him, while being in public office he would have to prove from where the money came. Under the law, he added, all the relatives could be investigated.

He recalled that in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself had said that those who indulged in corruption, never kept properties in their own names. “What he was saying was correct, these properties are kept in the name of children and relatives and offshore companies are formed,” he noted. Imran claimed the money behind these flats belonged to Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, Imran called on the Election Commission to announce its judgement in the reference against him forwarded by the NA speaker, saying his lawyer had completed arguments three weeks back and provided the money trail while the government continued to stay away. He alleged that the government functionaries misled the people by again and again while referring to the Election Commission, where a reference was pending against him. He claimed that all the money was halal collected through the overseas Pakistanis. “Forty percent of expenditures of the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital come from abroad,” he noted.

0



0







Govt gave Rs480 bn to IPPs that funded election campaign, says Imran was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181585-Govt-gave-Rs480-bn-to-IPPs-that-funded-election-campaign-says-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt gave Rs480 bn to IPPs that funded election campaign, says Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181585-Govt-gave-Rs480-bn-to-IPPs-that-funded-election-campaign-says-Imran.