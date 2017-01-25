ISLAMABAD: Reacting strongly to the statement of the PPP Senator Saeed Ghani, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry has said that it does not suit any patriotic person to play politics on terrorist incident like Parachinar and level allegations merely on lies.

The spokesperson said it would have been better had Senator Saeed Ghani sought guidance from national TV channels or print media before levelling baseless allegations which could have covered his ignorance about national issues.

The spokesperson said that it is indeed very unfortunate if a member of the Upper House displays traditional behaviour and indulges in point scoring or gaining political mileage. The spokesperson said that at a time when all sections of society need to show greater unity and determination after terrorist incident, any political statement based on incorrect assertions and aimed at gaining political mileage is regrettable. The Interior Ministry said such behaviour not only adversely affects efforts being made against terrorism but also hurts the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in such terrors incidents.

The spokesperson said the national media bears testimony to the fact that soon after the blast strong condemnation was issued from the interior minister seeking report into the blast. Furthermore, the interior minister has also directed Nadra and FIA to contact relevant authorities and to provide all possible assistance in the investigation of the incident.

The spokesperson said that had Senator Ghani, instead of levelling baseless allegations, looked at the tenure of his own party when the PPP was in government, countless incidents took place and the then-rulers of his party were not bothered. The spokesperson said the people of Pakistan continued falling victim to those incidents but the then rulers remained in their slumber.

