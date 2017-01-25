Fata witnessed 77pc decline in terror incidents in 2016

ISLAMABAD: Though the bomb blast in Sabzi Mandi in Parachinar, Kurram Agency, marked the first violent incident of the year in Pakistan, the year 2016 was significant for Fata in terms of violence as the region recorded almost 77 percent decline in the terror-related fatalities.

According to an online journal Eurasia Review, the year 2016 was significant in terms of terrorism, especially for Fata, as the tribal areas have recorded a noticeable 10 years low in terrorism-related fatalities. Overall fatalities in Fata registered a 77.15 percent decline in 2016, as compared to the previous year, from 1,882 killed in 2015 to 430 in 2016.

While civilian fatalities declined by 43.28 percent, fatalities among terrorists registered a sharp 80.81 percent decline. The security forces fatalities also fell by 63.2 percent. The January 21 bomb blast, according to the ISPR, was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast which killed at least 25 innocent people and left more than 80 others injured.

However, according to South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), after operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched in North Waziristan on June 15, 2014, at least 2,563 terrorists

and 232 soldiers have been killed.

The number of major incidents (each involving three or more fatalities) in the tribal areas also decreased by 76.97 percent in 2016, in comparison to the previous year, principally due to squeeze in the area of counter-insurgency operations.

The region accounted for 32 major incidents of violence resulting in 382 deaths in 2016, as against 139 such incidents, accounting for 1,868 fatalities in 2015. There was a considerable decrease in incidents of explosions as well; in comparison to 72 blasts resulting in 140 fatalities in 2015, 2016 recorded 38 blasts, resulting in 84 fatalities.

However, while the number of suicide attacks in both these years stood at three each, the resultant fatalities increased from 18 in 2015 to 55 in 2016. Though incidents of sectarian violence registered a decrease, with just one incident in 2016 as compared to three in 2015, that one incident inflicted 37 fatalities and left another 72 wounded, while 2015 saw 32 fatalities and 72 injured. A suicide bomber killed at least 36 people and wounded more than 37 as they attended Friday prayers at a mosque in the Pekhan Killay area of Anbar tehsil in the Mohmand Agency.

According to the data of SATP, during the last 10 years, Fata region has witnessed total 28,748 casualties, including 4,575 civilians, 2,317 security forces and 21,856 terrorists. As per this data, civilian casualties were highest in 2008 when total 1,116 civilians were killed, whereas 2016 remained most peaceful as 76 civilian casualties were recorded in the whole year.

On the other hand, in terms of terrorist fatalities, it was not the Zarb-e-Azb era i.e. post 2014 when most of the terrorists were killed or injured as in year 2009 and 2010 as many as 8,771terrorists were killed or injured, whereas, 2,510 fatalities of terrorists occurred in 2014, 1,642 in 2015 and 315 in 2016.

