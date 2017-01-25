ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a ban on the sale of substandard cooking oil and ghee at the Utility Stores and sought quality report within 10 days.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed the hearing of a suo moto case and said heart diseases are increasing among children due to the use of poor quality cooking oil and ghee.

The apex court also directed to check the quality of Tetra Pack plastic pouches and plastic water bottles, adding that plastic bottles get expired after exposure to sun.When the counsel for Utility Stores Mustafa Ramday presented a report regarding the cooking oil and ghee, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked him not to indulge in reports and come to ground realities. The chief justice said that use of Chinese salt has increased heart diseases, blood pressure and other diseases and directed the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to file a report regarding the salt.

He said that they had confidence in their institutions but violation of fundamental rights can’t be tolerated. The chief justice issued directives to the Utility Stores to stop the sale of oil and ghee and satisfy the court about the quality. The court remarked that it would take a decision on destroying the oil and ghee of Utility Stores. The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

