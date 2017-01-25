Woman, paramour killed in Kashmore

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Honour killing claimed two lives in Kashmore. Reports said that in the village Sakhi Mithal, Kashmore, in the jurisdiction of Bakhshapur police station, accused Moor Jakhrani shot dead his wife Pyari and her alleged paramour Waqar on the charge of having illicit relationship. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital. However, the accused managed to escape.

216 cops qualify test for UN peace mission

By our coresspondent

PESHAWAR: Some 216 officers and officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have qualified the test for the UN peace mission. According to the result, 1,666 appeared for the UN mission test out of which 216 passed the written examination. Those passed included 116 from Peshawar centre, 39 from Kohat centre, 43 from Mansehra centre and 18 from Swat centre.

Three injured as van overturns

By our correspondent

GUJRANWALA: Three passengers sustained injuries when their van overturned near Gakhar Mandi on Tuesday.Reportedly, the van, heading towards Gujrat, overturned near Gakhar Mandi when one of its tyres burst. As a result, Sikandar, Iqbal and Faisal suffered injuries and were rushed to the DHQ Hospital.

Two killed in roof collapse

SHERANI: Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries in roof collapse here on Tuesday. The roof of the house of Abdul Hakeem Sherani caved in due to rains in the Sarokai area. As a result, a woman and child died. Another woman and two children also sustained injuries and were provided immediate medical assistance at the nearby health centre. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hayat Kakar confirming the incident and deaths said that they fully shared the grief of bereaved family and they would be provided all possible assistance.

