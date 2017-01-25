SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs and Zakat and Ushr Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Monday urged the civil society to play its role to create awareness in the province on the upcoming census in the country.

Speaking to various delegations at his residence, he said that there were legal and political impacts of census because it provided a basis for political representation in the assemblies, delimitation of constituencies, basis for distribution of funds from divisible pool and determination of quota for recruitment to all civil positions in the federal government. He said that complaint cells were being established at district and provincial levels where census activities would be monitored on daily basis. He said that for the past nine years, the government of Pakistan People’s Party had served the people of Sindh and added that the groundwork for the upcoming general elections was also being done.

Dr Soomro further said that the provision of quality education and health facilities would continue to be top priorities of the Sindh government and there would be no shortage of resources for this purpose. He said his party was gaining popularity in Punjab once again which had added to the anxiety of its political opponents.

0



0







‘Education, health top priority of Sindh govt’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181567-Education-health-top-priority-of-Sindh-govt/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Education, health top priority of Sindh govt’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181567-Education-health-top-priority-of-Sindh-govt.