SUKKUR: As many as 22 professors, including chairmen of their respective departments of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, showed concerns over the test conducted by the Pakistan Testing Service (PTS) for the post of a lecturer.

Dr Nisar Kanhar, Ameer Ali Chandio, Munasif Talpur, Professor Dr Qasid Mallah, Professor Dr Ghulam Qadir Shar and others said that the university administration was politically motivated and attempted to appoint their favourite candidates. They said that when the said agency during a scrutiny had committed a number of mistakes and deleted the list of eligible candidates from its website, they had met the vice chancellor and registered their concerns, but the vice chancellor had not paid attention to their concerns.

They said that the test for the position of lecturer was conducted by the same agency on Friday. They said that they were shocked to see answer sheets without bar codes, photos and CNIC numbers of the candidates. They said that the testing agency completely violated the ORM proforma. They said that PTS had no experience of conducting such types of tests and had no transparency or reputation in the market.

They said that PTS charged only Rs375 per candidate from the university administration, while the university administration had charged Rs2,000 from each candidate and 3,500 candidates applied for this position, however only 3,360 candidates appeared in the test. They said that other test conducting institutions mostly charge Rs1,000 from each candidate. They demanded cancellation of the process and demanded to hire a well-reputed testing agency for the appointment of lecturers. They said that the currently followed procedure was completely politically motivated to appoint candidates with recommendations.

