President for promotion of Islamic calligraphy to strengthen unity

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday stressed upon promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy alluding to its binding impacts upon deepening the bonds of unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah.

He was addressing a gathering after attending an exhibition ‘Noon wa Kalam’ arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and showcased masterpieces of the calligraphic art.

The president said the Islamic history had witnessed a period of calligraphic art, which also added to the growth of Islamic civilization.

He said he was a staunch supporter of the promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy. Lauding the magnificent artwork of country’s notable calligraphers, the president said such an exhibition had been an effort for reincarnation of the calligraphic art, which had been associated with the rise of Islamic art and culture.

Its title ‘Noon wa Kalam’ had added to its significance for which Adviser to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui, relevant authorities in the division and National Book Foundation deserved accolades he added.

The president said perfect calligraphy reflects true human sentiments. Pablo Piccaso repented that if he were aware of the Islamic calligraphy he would never had resorted to painting, he added.

He said the famous Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore had been an example for its exquisite artwork accomplished on its balconies and arches by the calligraphers of that time. The president noted that Islamic calligraphic art had been related to cerebral heights and self control.

A perfection in artwork was achieved by those artists who had mastered these characteristics. In olden days besides spiritual leaders and ulema the kings also took keen interest in this genre of art and carved place for themselves in history he added.

While addressing the audience Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said that Pakistan will organise International Calligraphy Exhibition this year to promote the magnificent ancient art of calligraphy and motivate calligraphers to achieve excellence in their artistic endeavours.

The exhibition was arranged by NHLH Division in collaboration with National Book Foundation (NBF) showcased over 100 calligraphic art pieces by around 59 calligraphers from across the country.

Federal Secretary NHLH Division Amir Hassan Managing Director NBF Dr Inam ul Haq Javed and Director General OIC’s Cultural Subsidiary Research Centre for Islamic History Art and Culture (IRCICA) Dr. Halit Eren were also present on the occasion.

Irfan Siddiqui said prominent calligraphers from different countries will participate in theinternational exhibition of calligraphy. He said arranging calligraphy exhibition at international level will also help strengthen Pakistan s relations with othercountries.

He also announced that a chunk of Endowment Fund announced for NHLH division to promote literary and cultural activities will be allocated for the promotion of calligraphy also. Irfan Siddiqui said today's exhibition was aimed at projecting this important genre of art which has its roots in Islamic history and educating the younger generation about legacy of their forefathers.

He eulogised the contribution of those calligraphers who with their innovative calligraphic work have promoted the soft image of the country and earned laurels. The exhibition will remain open for art lovers till January 26.

