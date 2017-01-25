Islamabad: In the run-up to the first round of elections for the position of Global Chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar called upon member states to vote for Pakistan’s candidate Dr. Sania Nishtar based purely on her merits.

Speaking at a campaign event organised by the Pakistan mission in Geneva, Saira termed Dr. Sania as the most technically qualified candidate for the post, being an eminent public health specialist of international standing. Dr. Sania has served on various UN and WHO bodies and has the insight into how reform can be affected to revamp the organisation.

“In these times, where the world is hit by refugee crisis in several parts and major public health challenges, only a top public health leader can make WHO more responsive to public health events of concern,” Saira stated.

The first round of voting is being held in Geneva where a 34-member WHO Executive Board is voting to shortlist candidates from among the six. Pakistan, as well as five other countries, have fielded their candidates for the prestigious position. A recent pre-poll survey has shown Pakistan leading in the race by a wide margin. The shortlisted candidates would go into the second round of elections scheduled for May 2017 wherein the next DG or global head of WHO would be elected.

