PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to comply with all orders of the court till March 3 or else the director general PDA would appear in person and clear his position about compliance with the court orders.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the directives to the PDA while hearing a contempt of court petition against the DG PDA. “We (court) wants compliance with all the orders issued to PDA before March 3. In case of non-compliance, the DG PDA will appear in person on the date at 2pm before the court to explain his position regarding non-compliance of the orders,” the chief justice told legal advisor PDA, Tariq Afridi.

The court passed the order in a contempt of court petition of Ghani Gul Mehsud, a property dealer, against the DG PDA. The petitioner’s lawyer, Muzzamil Khan, submitted before the court that the court had issued three notices to the contemnor (DG PDA) but he was not complying with the court order to de-seal the office of the petitioner.

