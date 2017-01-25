Strained ties cause decline in Pak-Afghan trade

Exports drop by 14pc, imports down by 21pc in six months

PESHAWAR: Besides other factors, the strained ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have led to a sharp decline in their trade over the last two quarters of the financial year 2016-17.

The trade volume that has traditionally been always in Pakistan’s favour has been gradually plummeting. According to Qurban Ali Khan, the Collector Model Collectorate of Customs Peshawar, imports to Pakistan from Afghanistan dropped by 21.9 percent during the last six months.

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan declined by 14.9 percent during the period. Though December remained a high point for the exports to Afghanistan as exports of 30 main items including rice, wheat flour, cement, fresh vegetables, plastic goods, vegetable ghee, pharmaceutical materials, gur, soft drinks, frozen raw chickens, etc, touched the figure of $103 million, the overall figures went down considerably.

The trade balance is still in Pakistan’s favour but the recent decline remains a source of concern. Pakistani exports to Afghanistan were calculated at Rs53 billion in the two quarters (July-December) of the current fiscal while in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the exports were above Rs62.49 billion.In the first two quarters of the 2015-16 fiscal, wheat flour worth Rs13.51 billion was exported to Afghanistan, but the exports dropped to Rs9.28 billion during the corresponding period of the current financial year.

Also rice, which is staple food item in most parts of Afghanistan, worth Rs6.84 billion only was exported to Afghanistan in July-December period while during the same period of the last fiscal, the figure was Rs7.53 billion for the export of rice.

The cement exports to Afghanistan went down during the current financial year to Rs5.89 billion as in the corresponding period of the last fiscal the exports was estimated at Rs8.0 billion. Almost a similar decrease was recorded in the exports of all traditional items to Afghanistan. However, the exports of medicines steadily increased over the last six months.

Medicines of Rs2.21 billion have been exported to Afghanistan during July to December while in the corresponding period of 2015-16 fiscal, the exports totalled Rs1.94 billion.The traders attributed the sharp decline to the stringent security measures adopted by the governments of the two countries at their common borders over the last one year or so.

“My entire mercantile perished twice at the border crossing due to the strict steps taken by the authorities on both sides,” Niaz Muhammad, a fruits trader told The News. “It is apparently due to the strain in the ties between the two states,” he added.

The story of imports from Afghanistan is in no way different from that of the exports. The imports from Afghanistan mainly include grapes, apples, apricots, tomatoes, onions, palm oil, raw cotton, mineral coal, solar panels, submersible pumps, etc.

The data available with The News indicates that in July-December period of 2015-16 the imports of Rs40.34 billion were recorded while during the same two quarters of the current fiscal, the imports were valued at Rs33.24 billion.

Collector Customs, Qurban Ali Khan said that Afghanistan was still the major destination for goods produced and manufactured in Pakistan and the plunge in trade might be momentary.He attributed the underperformance in the mutual trade to some measures being taken in the wake of border management and other issues.He said the strict visa regime, installation of scanners and other measures probably impeded the trade flow for the time being, but it could get to its previous momentum anytime.

