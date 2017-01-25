Provincial cabinet approves increase in salaries,

privileges of chief minister, ministers, advisers, MPAs

PESHAWAR: Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information Mushtaq Ghani on Tuesday said cases involving corruption of more than Rs 50 million would be investigated by the Ehtesab Commission and no one would be arrested without the directives of an Ehtesab court.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, he said corruption cases less than Rs50 million would be disposed of by the Anti Corruption Establishment.

Ghani said Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, chairing the meeting, expressed dismay over the delay in appointment of the DG Ehtesab Commission and directed the Establishment Division to contact the scrutiny committee mandated to make the appointment.

The adviser said the cabinet had also approved an amended Ehtesab Commission Act after suggestions forwarded by cabinet to make the law in accordance with the growing needs. He said the Ehtesab Commission Amendment Act 2014 would be called as the Ehtesab Commission Amendment Bill 2014.

He said the scrutiny committee would be authorised to entertain complaints against the DG and commissioner of Ehtesab Commission, while action would be taken against those found guilty of lodging false complaints.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson said the cabinet meeting also approved the KP Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2016, Kaghan Naran Development Authority Act 2016, KP Prosecution Service (Amendment) Act 2005 and KP Control of Narcotics Control Substances Act 2015

He further said the cabinet meeting also reviewed a summery for an increase in salaries and privileges of members of the provincial assembly and decided that the salaries and privileges would be kept 10 per cent less than the speaker and deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

He explained that the proposed increase in salaries and privileges of MPAs was considered after a unanimous resolution passed by the provincial assembly. Ghani added that a summary for an increase in salaries and privileges of the chief minister, advisers and ministers was also approved and it was decided that the raise would be kept low than the province of Balochistan. He said the estimated revenue for the last budget was Rs505 billion and estimated at Rs506 billion for the year 2017-18, adding that Rs373 billion would be allocated for current and Rs133 billion for development sector.

The cabinet approved constitution of the Hydel Development Fund by proposing an amendment in KP Hydel Development Fund Ordinance 2001 so that the funds might be utilised for exploring diversified sources of power generation, he added.

