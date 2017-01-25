KALAT: Six people were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Balochistan’s Kalat district on Tuesday.

According to a police officer, Mohammad Yousaf, a passenger bus collided with a wagon in the Sorab area of district Kalat. He added that the passenger bus was on his way to Khuzdar from Quetta when it collided with the wagon. The injured were rushed to the nearby Kalat hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement agencies reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Initial investigation suggests that the driver of the passenger bus lost control over the vehicle and hit the wagon. Security personnel took the bus and wagon into their custody and startedan investigation.

